Finland proposes ceiling of 1.07% of GNI for EU long-term budget
The Finnish presidency of the European Union proposed that the bloc's budget for the 2021-2027 period should be capped at 1.08 trillion euros ($1.19 trillion), a document seen by Reuters said.
The proposal, which needs the backing of all EU governments, would set a ceiling on spending at 1.07% of the bloc's gross national income (GNI), a measure of output. This would be well above the 1% cap asked by Germany, the EU's largest economy, and other states who prefer to spend less.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish
- European Union
- GNI
- Germany
ALSO READ
Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister
Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister
Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister
UPDATE 2-Finnish minister resigns in postal strike furore
EXCLUSIVE-Finnish EU presidency to propose bloc's next budget at 1.07-1.08% of GNI - sources