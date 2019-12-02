Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court frames charges against 3 people in Unnao gang rape case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:32 IST
Delhi court frames charges against 3 people in Unnao gang rape case

A Delhi court Monday framed charges against three people for allegedly kidnapping and gang raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. This case is different from the alleged sexual assault on the woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the same year.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh in the gang rape case. In its charge sheet, the CBI has named the three persons as accused for the offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The maximum punishment for the offences is life imprisonment. Quoting the rape survivor's statement recorded before a judicial magistrate in Unnao, the CBI has said in the charge sheet that on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when Singh and Tiwari, along with three others, pulled her inside a car.

After covering some distance, Singh and Tiwari allegedly raped her in the car, the charge sheet said. She was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with muffled faces, allegedly raped her, it has said.

After two-three days, she was taken to the Yadav's house, where he allegedly raped her. Then two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh from where she was recovered by police, the charge sheet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope sends aide to Greek island to bring back 33 migrants

The Vatican says Pope Francis has dispatched a close aide to the Greek island of Lesbos to bring back 33 asylum-seekers to Rome. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almsgiver, headed Monday to Lesbos.The Vatican says hell return Wednesday ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports

Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.The SP 500 opened h...

Mexico seizes ton of cocaine found in tanker truck

Mexican authorities say they have seized more than a ton of cocaine from a tanker truck in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The army said Monday that a gamma-ray scanner at a highway checkpoint spotted anomalies in the trucks load.Inside th...

Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

New York, Dec 2 AP A storm that snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the country brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind to the East, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and cancelling or del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019