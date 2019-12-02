HC seeks govt's reply on Arjun Singh's statue on Bhopal road

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday sought reply from the state chief secretary on the installation of a life-sized statue of late Congress leader Arjun Singh at a busy road trisection in Bhopal. A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul Sreedharan issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Greeshm Jain.

Singh's statue was installed recently on the spot in place of a bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad existed. The plea challenged the installation of Singh's statue claiming it violated a 2013 Supreme Court order restraining states from giving permission to install any statue or erect any structure on public roads, pavements and sideways and other public utility places, the petitioner's counsel Satish Verma said.

The next hearing has been kept for Tuesday, Verma informed. Singh, who died in March 2011, was MP chief minister and Union minister several times..

