Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of eurozone bailout fund but seeks concessions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:27 IST
UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of eurozone bailout fund but seeks concessions
Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zone's bailout fund was in Italy's national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.

A reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is due to be approved by the bloc's countries this month, but Italy's right-wing opposition is against it and accuses Conte of "betrayal" by consenting to the changes without involving parliament. Any delay to its approval would be a new setback for the 19-country bloc, which has failed for years to complete key banking and financial reforms, leaving the common euro currency exposed to new risks of survival in the event of a fresh major crisis.

"We can affirm that the negotiation conducted thus far has reached a balance in line with the national interest," Conte told the Chamber of Deputies, listing numerous occasions when he said he had informed parliament of progress in negotiations. However, he said other measures, including a common bank deposit guarantee and a common unemployment insurance mechanism, need to be adopted along with the ESM changes, in addition to further progress on a eurozone budget.

Negotiations on these reforms are far less advanced and it remains unclear whether Conte is threatening to veto the ESM reform until they are passed, or merely wants informal guarantees on them from Italy's partners. In an overture to Italy, which fears the overhaul may raise its debt servicing costs, a senior EU official in Brussels said a short delay of the ESM reform "by one or two months" could be acceptable but would not be the best option. Italy's debt is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's.

The official acknowledged that could be seen as a setback for the euro zone, which was expected to finalise the agreement at a meeting of euro zone financial ministers on Wednesday and at a summit of leaders on Dec. 13. The ESM reform divides Italy's ruling parties. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is against signing off on it until plans for a wider European banking union become clearer, while the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) supports the plan.

Conte, a technocrat who is not from either party, is trying to broker a deal between them while fending off fierce attacks from Matteo Salvini's right-wing League. "On the government benches there is someone who is lying," Salvini told the Senate after Conte's speech, referring to the premier. "The person putting at risk the savings of Italians is sitting there, he should be ashamed of himself."

DEBT CONCERN The proposed reform of the ESM would make it the backstop for the bloc's fund for ailing banks, give the fund more powers to handle financial crises, broaden the euro zone's monitoring powers over countries with economic imbalances and, if required, facilitate the restructuring of government debt.

Critics say the changes could make it more likely Italy will have to restructure, or even default on its debt, assertions that EU officials dismiss as unfounded and misleading. Conte said after meeting coalition officials late on Sunday the dispute would be settled by a vote in parliament on Dec. 11.

Government officials told Reuters that Rome's main concern, on which it is ready to impose a veto, is to obtain a guarantee that sovereign bonds will not lose their status as risk-free assets under European banking union. "In particular, what we don't want is that public debts are risk-weighted according to the credit rating of the countries, which would be very damaging for us," Maria Cecilia Guerra said on the margins of a conference in Milan.

This proposal was made last month by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in return for Germany potentially dropping its resistance to common deposit insurance. In his speech in parliament Conte, often interrupted by opposition heckling, said Italy's public debt was "fully sustainable" and there was "no reason on the horizon" why it should need to seek assistance from the ESM.

He also said Italy would seek changes to a technical aspect of the reform which would require countries to issue bonds with conditions attached, known as "single-limb Collective Action Clauses," which would make debt restructuring easier. These would prevent holdout investors from blocking a debt restructuring to get a better deal.

Italy will push to make these CACs more flexible to protect small investors, Conte said, introducing a further element hindering smooth approval of the reform by the eurozone. In the event of losses from a debt restructuring, such as those suffered by Greek creditors in 2011, smaller investors could enjoy better terms with the reform, as the restructuring process would be faster, a second EU official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019