Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid -source
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has lifted a "hold" on $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, a congressional aide said on Monday, more than a month after beginning to withhold the money.
As first reported by Reuters, the U.S. State Department told Congress on Oct. 31 that the White House budget office and National Security Council had decided to withhold the foreign military assistance, without providing any explanation of why it was blocked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
