Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian government asks strikers to call off protest, offers more dialogue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:56 IST
Colombian government asks strikers to call off protest, offers more dialogue

Colombia's government on Monday asked unions and student organizations that are set to hold a third national strike in as many weeks on Wednesday to cancel the protest and agreed to union demands to meet individually with the government. Hundreds of thousands of Colombians have participated in protests against President Ivan Duque's social and economic policies over the past two weeks, imperiling the government's tax reform proposal and leading Duque to announce a "great national dialogue" on social issues.

"In the face of the national clamor and the economic effects the strike is having, we ask them to suspend the strike on the fourth of December and continue to advance the conversation that we have," presidency official Diego Molano told journalists. Major unions that are part of the National Strike Committee, the group that called the original strike on Nov. 21, have demanded the government meet only with the committee, instead of including business groups and others in talks.

"We've told the National Strike Committee that the government of President Duque has all the will for dialogue without ultimatums, without pressure and for the good of Colombia," Molano said. "And we newly suggested a parallel dialogue to the national conversation so we can start a conversation on the 13 points," he added, referring to 13 committee demands, including that the government abandon the tax reform, which would reduce duties for businesses.

The government made the proposal to the committee on Saturday, Molano said, but had not yet received an answer. The Central Union of Workers (CUT) did not respond to a request for comment. Demonstrators have rallied against economic plans - such as a rise in the pension age and a cut to the minimum wage for young people - that Duque denies supporting, as well what they say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the killing of hundreds of human rights activists.

The injury and eventual death of 18-year-old protester Dilan Cruz has also motivated demonstrators, who are calling for the ESMAD riot police to be dissolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests

Clashes erupted on Monday between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said. Protests beg...

US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

The United States has urged Iraq to probe the abhorrent killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasiriyah was shocking and ...

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting ...

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the states 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019