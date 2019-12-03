Left Menu
Development News Edition

Referendums website for elections launched and cannabis bill released

Additionally, the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill has been released, showing the strict controls on cannabis that will apply if the voters choose to legalize cannabis.

Referendums website for elections launched and cannabis bill released
“My aim is to have the final draft Bill available by early next year, so there is time to argue for change,” says Justice Minister Andrew Little. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The first release of public information on the two referendums to be held at next year's General Election was made today with an informative new Government website going live.

Additionally, the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill has been released, showing the strict controls on cannabis that will apply if the voters choose to legalize cannabis.

The first cross-party meeting on the Cannabis Bill will occur later this week.

"It is important that voters go into the 2020 General Election informed about the referendums. The Government is committed to a well-informed, impartial referendum process.

"By making the referendum questions and the initial draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill available early the intention is to encourage public awareness and discussion. It is important that the public feel they can meaningfully participate in the referendum process.

"I have invited representatives from each party represented in Parliament to meet with me this Thursday to provide their feedback on the draft Bill"

"My aim is to have the final draft Bill available by early next year, so there is time to argue for change," says Justice Minister Andrew Little.

The wording of the cannabis referendum question has also been confirmed as a straight Yes/No question:

Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?

Yes, I support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill

No, I do not support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill

The wording of the end of life choice referendum, previously announced, is also a straight Yes/No question:

Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2017 coming into force?

Yes, I support the End of Life Choice Act 2017 coming into force

No, I do not support the End of Life Choice Act 2017 coming into force

The website, www.referendum.govt.nz provides information on the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill and the End of Life Choice Act.

The website sets out key features of the draft law for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.

"The primary objective of the legislation is to reduce overall cannabis use and limit the ability of young people to access cannabis," Andrew Little said

Key restrictions on cannabis included in the draft Bill include:

Minimum purchase and used age of 20;

Ban on all marketing and advertising of cannabis products;

Requires harm minimization messaging in the retailing of cannabis;

Prohibits consumption in public places and limits use to private homes and specifically license premises;

Limits sale of cannabis to specifically licensed physical stores (not online or remote sales);

Strict controls and regulations on the potency of cannabis;

Establishes a state licensing regime that all stages of the growing and supply chain are licensed and controlled by the Government, and will limit the amount of cannabis that is allowed to be grown.

In order for the 2020 cannabis referendum to be effective, the public needs to know what will happen afterward. A 'No' vote would mean a continuation of the status quo. In the event of a 'Yes' vote, the parties making up the Government have committed to honoring voters' choice at the referendum.

The new website also provides information on the End of Life Choice Act, which is also the subject of a referendum at the next Election.

As the legislation has already been through the House, a 50 percent majority voting "Yes" at the Election will mean that the Act will come into force twelve months after the result is known.

Further information on each of the referendums, including downloadable fact sheets translated into multiple languages, will be added to the website next year.

Explanatory material on both referendums will also be included in the Electoral Commission's enrolment update and Easy

Vote card mailouts to voters in the lead-up to next year's election.

"Experience from overseas tells us that provision of factual, explanatory information is vital for the public to be informed and for an outcome that can be accepted by voters even if the result is not what they voted for," Andrew Little says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019