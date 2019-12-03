Hong Kong's Lam to visit China and meet Xi on Dec. 16 -Cable TV
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will visit Beijing on Dec. 16 and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hong Kong broadcaster Cable TV said on Tuesday, citing sources.
The visit would come as relations between China and the United States have been strained by Washington's support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
The United States last week signed into law legislation supporting the protesters. Beijing responded by barring U.S. military vessels and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and imposed sanctions on several U.S. non-government organizations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong
- Xi Jinping
- Beijing
- Chinese
- United States
- Washington
ALSO READ
Fire holds off Hong Kong police at protest campus
Protesters set fire to hold off police at Hong Kong campus
Fire rages at Hong Kong campus entrance as protesters fend off police:AFP
HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong police seal off university, raising fears of crackdown
U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official