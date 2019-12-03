Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, said on Tuesday he hoped that difficult talks over forming a new government were nearing a "happy ending".

Politicians must agree on a new government to stave off an even deeper economic crisis and attract foreign support. Talks have been in deadlock since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests.

