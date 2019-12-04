Left Menu
Israel's Netanyahu, Pompeo to meet in Lisbon this week -U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week in Lisbon, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Pompeo will be in Lisbon on Wednesday and Thursday and will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, the department said in a statement. It did not say which day Netanyahu and Pompeo would meet.

