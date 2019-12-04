Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU sedition case: HC refuses to direct AAP govt to grant sanction for prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:35 IST
JNU sedition case: HC refuses to direct AAP govt to grant sanction for prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it cannot pass any direction in this regard and it is for the Delhi government to decide as per existing rules, policy, law and facts of that case on whether to grant approval for prosecution.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said it appeared that the petitioner, former BJP MLA Nand Kishor Garg, has some personal interest in the FIR. The plea has sought issuance of guidelines "for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of the influential persons as accused".

On this, the court said it sees no reason to direct the government for such guidelines over and above the existing law. It said there are adequate number of judgements rendered by the various courts on this.

The petition, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, alleged that Kumar's case highlights the lackadaisical approach of the government as it has "failed" to grant the sanction letter which is required prior to taking cognisance of the charge sheet. The police, on January 14, had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminum Park in Odisha. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan sought his personal...

China says U.S bill on Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday the U.S. bill targeting camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation in important areas.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a quest...

Olympics-S.Korea to use radiation detectors, food from home at Tokyo Games

South Koreas Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.Japan has p...

UPDATE 2-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

Irans President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes.The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019