Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech PM Babis: no reason to quit over EU audit on business conflicts -Pravo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:37 IST
Czech PM Babis: no reason to quit over EU audit on business conflicts -Pravo
Image Credit: Pixabay

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis sees no reason to resign over an ongoing European Commission audit into conflicts of interest related to the sprawling conglomerate Agrofert, Pravo newspaper quoted him on Wednesday as saying. Babis also said he ruled out the possibility of the state having to repay European Union subsidies given to Agrofert, the business empire he started in the 1990s and placed in trust funds in 2017 before becoming prime minister.

"There is not the slightest reason," Babis told Pravo in an interview when asked if he would resign after media reports said a Commission audit determined the country may have to give back hundreds of millions of crowns in subsidies for Agrofert. Three Czech news outlets reported on Tuesday that a final version of an unreleased Commission audit showed Babis had not sufficiently separated himself from the group.

Babis has repeatedly said he met obligations after putting Agrofert into two trust funds to meet conflict of interest laws. The European Commission said last Friday it had sent the audit results to the Czech authorities, but that the contents were confidential as the audit procedure was ongoing.

Babis told Pravo the audit was not a final verdict and the country could still comment on it before the Commission dealt with it. "I fundamentally reject the idea that the Czech Republic would have to return the money because of my former company," Babis said.

Babis, listed by Forbes as the country's fourth-richest person, has climbed to the top of Czech politics since 2014 but has had to fight opposition attacks over conflicts of interest. In September, the Prague state attorney halted a criminal investigation into whether Babis, his family members, and others had manipulated ownership of a farm and convention center to win an EU subsidy more than a decade ago.

Babis has denied any wrongdoing. The Czech Republic's supreme prosecutor was due to announce on Wednesday whether to maintain that decision or to re-open the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech PM Babis: no reason to quit over EU audit on business conflicts -Pravo

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis sees no reason to resign over an ongoing European Commission audit into conflicts of interest related to the sprawling conglomerate Agrofert, Pravo newspaper quoted him on Wednesday as saying. Babis also sa...

NATO unity on the line as Turkey row festers

Watford UK, Dec 4 AFP NATO leaders sought to make a show of unity on Wednesday as they met to conclude their annual summit, but the alliances chief admitted a festering row with Turkey was still unresolved. What should have been a celebrati...

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' to release in China on December 13 "

Akshay Kumars hit sports drama Gold is set to release in China on December 13. The team of the movie including AKshay, Viineet Kumar, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced the China release date on social media.GOLD releasin...

ED quizzes former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in land allotment case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday quizzed former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with an alleged money laundering case pertaining to the Manesar land scam case. Hooda is being questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019