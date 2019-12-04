MACT grants Rs 86.7L compensation to B.Tech student who suffered 90% disability in road accident

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 86.71-lakh compensation to a B.Tech student who couldn't complete his studies after a road accident left him 90 per cent functionally disabled. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal's presiding officer Vivek Kumar Gulia granted the relief to Shubham Dudeja, who was 19 years old at the time of the accident and was in the second year of his engineering degree.

The tribunal asked Bajaj Allianz GIC Limited, the insurer of the offending vehicle, to give Rs 86.71 lakh to Dudeja who suffered severe fracture in his rib and spine due to the accident. "Treatment record of the petitioner makes it clear that the petitioner suffered grievous injuries, as his ribs and bilateral lamena of C­6 vertebra were fractured in the accident.

"This tribunal awards a total compensation of Rs 86,71,000 along with interest at 9 per cent with effect from date of filing of the petition till the date of its realisation, in favour of petitioner and the same is required to be deposited with this tribunal within 30 days," MACT said. It observed that Dudeja has become completely dependent for his day-to-day activities after the accident and granted him Rs 6.48 lakh towards hiring an attendant for his daily needs.

"The petitioner has suffered physical disability of 90 per cent. It is mentioned that the petitioner requires attendant for 24 hours and he is completely dependent on others for his day-to-day activities and he is incapable of performing any work," MACT said. On June 25, 2014, Dudeja was travelling with his friends in the rear seat of the car, when it met with an accident on Noida Road link near East Delhi, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner due to which the vehicle had hit a divider and then went on other side of the road before hitting another car.

"The site plan of the place of accident filed makes it clear that the offending vehicle had come to the other side of the road before colliding with the Swift car (in which Dudeja was travelling). In view of this court, the aforesaid situation can only arise if the offending vehicle was being driven at fast speed and was out of control," MACT said.

