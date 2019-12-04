Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:48 IST
UPDATE 4-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea said it would seek China's help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijing's most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of the U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Making his first visit to the South Korean capital in more than four years, China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as foreign minister, met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha and was set to meet President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that the agenda for meetings was likely to include plans for a trilateral summit with Japan to be held in China later in December, a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea. Calling the two countries "close neighbors, friends, and partners", China's Wang said they should work together to keep "regional peace and stability", according to the Yonhap report.

Addressing North Korean issues, Wang said North Korea's reasonable concerns about its security should be respected and resolved, said Yonhap, citing China's foreign ministry. Kang said she looked forward to exchanging ideas to promote economic, environmental, and cultural cooperation, as well as "ways to work together to establish denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula."

South Korea sees China as instrumental in reviving stalled denuclearisation talks between the United States and North Korea, a longtime ally of Beijing. Negotiations between North Korea and the United States hit a stalemate after a day-long working-level meeting in October in Stockholm broke down.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set an end-year deadline for Washington to reconsider its approach to talks. U.S. officials have downplayed the deadline, calling it artificial. Wang last visited the South Korean capital for a trilateral meeting, also attended by Japan, in 2015.

A year later a row blew up over the planned sitting in South Korea of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles. Beijing said it upset the regional security balance as the system's powerful radar could penetrate into Chinese territory.

South Korea and the United States went ahead regardless, installing the anti-missile system in 2017, saying it was warranted because of North Korea's provocations. North Korea has test-fired dozens of missiles since, most recently on the U.S Thanksgiving holiday last week.

South Korea is also seeking to open additional military hotlines with China after their defense ministers discussed the issue on the sidelines of an international conference in Bangkok last month. The Global Times, a tabloid published by China's ruling Communist Party's official newspaper, quoted Chinese academic saying relations with South Korea had begun to thaw, despite remaining problems of the THAAD deployment.

"The ice is melting between the two countries but spring has not yet arrived," Renmin University of China associate professor Cheng Xiaohe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Endurance International Group to Host Cloudbazaar, a Cloud and Web Hosting Event in Mumbai

Endurance International Group EIG, a provider of hosting and web presence solutions will be hosting Cloudbazaar on 6th December in Mumbai. Cloudbazaar, now in its 8th edition in Mumbai, is a Cloud and Web Hosting event for web professionals...

Grenade hits police vehicle in Belfast

Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers. The vehicle was struck overnight, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, as it dro...

PNB scam: Proclamation order issued against Nirav, 2 others

A special court here on Wednesday directed Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, and two others, to appear before it by January 15, failing which it will proceed to declare them proclaimed offend...

French chef who 'invented' magret de canard dies aged 84

French chef Andre Daguin, credited with inventing the magret de canard dish emblematic of southwestern France and making the rich duck delicacy famous worldwide, has died aged 84, his family told AFP. He died peacefully on Tuesday at his ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019