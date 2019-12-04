Mexico president to seek cooperation on flow of arms with U.S. attorney general

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the country will seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation to control the flow of "arms and dollars" in meetings with U.S. Attorney General William Barr this week.

Lopez Obrador added that Mexico would not permit another operation like the U.S. government's ill-fated "Fast and Furious" gun-running sting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)