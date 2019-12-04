Macron wants Sahel leaders to clarify stance on French military operation in region
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted clarification from west African leaders on France's military operation in the Sahel region.
Macron said at a news conference after a NATO alliance summit that he invited the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Chad to come to Pau, western France, on Dec. 16 to discuss the issue.
