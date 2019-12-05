Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S.'s Mnuchin: End digital services tax plans to pave way for OECD-led global deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:26 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S.'s Mnuchin: End digital services tax plans to pave way for OECD-led global deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged all countries to suspend plans for digital services taxes that Washington believes unfairly target U.S. tech companies, to allow the OECD to reach an agreement on international taxation.

In a letter to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) dated Tuesday, Mnuchin underscored U.S. concerns about digital services initiatives launched by France and other countries that target revenues, not profits. In the letter, which was viewed by Reuters, he said U.S. taxpayers supported greater tax certainty, but worried that changing the mandatory rules for when countries have the right to tax companies could affect "longstanding pillars of the international tax system upon which U.S. taxpayers rely."

The rise of big internet companies like Google owner Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc has strained current tax rules since such corporations can legally book profit and park assets like trademarks and patents in low-tax countries such as Ireland regardless of where their customers are. The U.S. government on Monday said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France of Champagne, cheese and other products, after concluding that France's new 3% digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

Washington also said it was exploring whether to open similar investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy and Turkey, but made no mention of proposed digital taxes in Canada or Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he would press ahead with new digital services taxes despite U.S. objections.

Mnuchin's letter and the U.S. trade representative's report followed months of negotiations between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Mnuchin over a global overhaul of digital tax rules. The two struck a compromise in August at a Group of Seven summit in France that would refund U.S. companies the difference between the French tax and a new mechanism being drawn up through the OECD.

In his letter, Mnuchin said the United States looked forward to working with the OECD, but had "serious concerns" about any moves to abandon certain current taxation structures such as arm's-length transfer pricing and taxable nexus standards. He said concerns could be addressed by creating a safe-harbor regime under Pillar One, the first spate of taxation reforms that the OECD wants to complete by January.

The OECD in October released its proposal for overhauling cross-border tax rules that go back to the 1920s, which would give governments more power to tax big multinationals doing business in their countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019