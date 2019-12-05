U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran -officials
A U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts believed to be linked to Iran in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump's administration pressures Tehran to curb its regional activities.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman detained a small boat last week and a detachment of Coast Guard personnel boarded the vessel, where the missile parts were found.
The crew on the small boat has been transferred to the Yemeni Coast Guard and the missile parts are in possession of the United States for now, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
