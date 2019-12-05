Left Menu
Another Kerala woman allegedly stopped from entering Sabarimala moves SC; plea to be heard next week

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 11:05 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:05 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week the plea of a Kerala woman who was allegedly prevented from visiting the Sabarimala temple despite the apex court's verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde considered the submission of senior advocate Indira Jaising that her client, Bindu Ammini, was attacked outside the office of the police commissioner for her bid to visit the hilltop shrine at Sabarimala.

"Bindu was attacked with some chemical substance right outside the office of Commissioner of Police," Jaising said, adding that the Kerala state authorities are not allowing women to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court's specific order. "We will list the petition along with earlier petition next week," the bench said.

On Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea. A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 4:1 in its verdict delivered in September last year, had allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.

