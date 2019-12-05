Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:52 IST
UPDATE 2-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, sticking to its stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a phase one deal. "The Chinese side believes that if the two sides reach a phase one deal, tariffs should be lowered accordingly," ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters, adding that both sides were maintaining close communication.

Completion of a phase one deal between the world's two biggest economies had been initially expected in November, ahead of a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15, covering about $156 billion of Chinese imports. Trade delegations on both sides remained locked in discussions over "core issues of concern," with rising bilateral tensions over non-trade issues such as the protests in Hong Kong and Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end a trade war.

China warned on Wednesday that U.S. legislation calling for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang will affect bilateral cooperation. But "there is no need to panic," as talks did not stop, a Chinese source who advises Beijing on the trade talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Both leaders have talked about reaching a deal, and officials are now finishing the work," said the source, who thought it unlikely China would retaliate against U.S. legislation by releasing its so-called "unreliable entities list" aimed at punishing firms deemed harmful to Chinese interests. When asked if China would release the list this year, Gao said he had no further information to reveal at present.

Beijing may hold back from publishing the list until the trade situation with the United States is at its most tense, a Chinese government source told Reuters in October. On Wednesday, Trump said trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than his remarks the previous day that a deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On Nov. 7, Gao said China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a phase one trade deal, but how much tariffs should be cancelled could be negotiated. On a telephone call last week, China's lead trade negotiator Vice Premier Liu He discussed "core issues of concern" with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Washington imposed additional 15% tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, on top of the additional 25% tariffs levied on an earlier $250 billion list of industrial and consumer goods. U.S. President Donald Trump and Lighthizer recognise that rolling back tariffs for a pact that fails to tackle core intellectual property and technology transfer issues will not be seen as a good deal for the United States, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

States should come up with action plan to curb digital banking fraud: LS speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the states should come up with an action plan to curb the rising incidents of digital banking frauds in the country after a Member of Parliament raised the issue in the House. Raising the issue du...

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

The change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big p...

AnSem, a Cyient Company, Joins the Arm Approved Design Partner Program

&#160;Cyient,&#160;a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that&#160;AnSem, a Cyient Company, has been selected to join the ArmApproved Design Partner program. The Arm Approved Design Partner program is a glob...

Manking Pharma launches drug for treatment of infertility in India

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has launched its generic Dydrogesterone tablets for treatment of infertility and pregnancy related complications in the Indian market. With the launch, the company has become the first Indian and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019