Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean president hears reassurances from senior Chinese diplomat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:43 IST
South Korean president hears reassurances from senior Chinese diplomat
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A senior China diplomat offered conciliatory remarks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday amid efforts to repair ties strained by a U.S. anti-missile system, while leveling sharp criticism at the United States for "Cold War" thinking.

State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also China's foreign minister, met with Moon on the final day of a two-day visit to Seoul, his first in four years. Relations between the two countries have been strained by South Korea's installation of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in 2017. "We agree to deal with THAAD and other issues properly so we can earnestly respect each other's core interests," Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said during a briefing in Beijing.

But Wang sharply criticized the United States over THAAD in remarks to a lunchtime gathering of South Korean businesspeople and former government officials in Seoul. "The U.S. made it to target China," Wang said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. A "Cold War way of thinking" is out of date and "hegemony cannot win people's hearts", he said.

"China's revival is inevitable in history and no one can stop it," he said at the lunch, which was organized by the Chinese embassy in Seoul. Moon, meanwhile, asked Wang for Beijing's help to "reach a nuclear-free, peaceful peninsula" as tensions with North Korea rise.

"A close dialogue and cooperation between the two countries will help to stabilize Northeast Asia's security and overcome the uncertainty the global economy is facing," Moon said. South Korea sees China as instrumental in reviving the stalemated nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea, a longtime ally of Beijing.

Denuclearisation negotiations between North Korea and the United States reached stalemate after a working-level meeting in Stockholm broke down in October. On Wednesday, Wang met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha and agreed to hold the first gathering of a planned joint vice-ministerial panel on people-to-people exchanges "in the near future" and create a new meeting on maritime affairs, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kang and Wang also agreed to cooperate to facilitate negotiations with North Korea based on the shared view that its nuclear programs cannot be accepted, peace should be maintained and there must not be war again, a South Korean foreign ministry official told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian sports daily under fire over 'Black Friday' headline

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline Black Friday along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Fridays match between Inter Milan and AS ...

4 Kashmiri men held at airport for smuggling in Indian currency for 'possible use in Valley'

Four Kashmiri men were arrested by the customs officials, in coordination with the Military Intelligence and the CISF, at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Rs 40 lakh for possible use in the Valley, officials sa...

Ukraine lawmaker says he met Giuliani to discuss misuse of US taxpayer money in Ukraine

An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies.In a statement on Facebook accompanied by phot...

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take the air out of the Oppositions claim of a slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Utta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019