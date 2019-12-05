Left Menu
Court sends 65-year old to 5 years in jail for raping 7-year old girl

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 16:59 IST
A Delhi court has sentenced a 65-year old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 7-year old girl, saying he was guilty of crippling her childhood and deserved to be taken to task without leniency. Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini convicted the man under section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The court further directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to grant a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the rape survivor's family. "Sexual assault inhibits every kind of growth of the child, leaving the child either in a nervous wreck or a mental and emotional dwarf. Thus convict is guilty of crippling childhood as well as the whole personality of the child, for which he deserves to be taken to task, without leniency," it said in its order.

According to the prosecution, in 2013 the accused, who was living in the minor girl's neighbourhood, had entered her house while she was alone, gagged her and forcefully took her to a room. He then sexually assaulted her. When her aunt came downstairs and saw that the accused had taken the girl inside the room, she raised an alarm and got the door opened. The victim then narrated the ordeal to her aunt and she got a case registered with the police.

The accused had said that he was falsely implicated and claimed trial. The court said in its judgement, "Sexual assault is an act, which not just affects a child physically and emotionally but its psychological effect is too deep rooted, to be deciphered very soon after the assault.

"The psychological assault corrodes the inner being of the child, slowly but steadily, leaving deep embedded scars, which though not visible to the naked eye, get manifested in the child's future actions, reactions, and emotions. Such a sexually assaulted child develops fear psychosis, withdrawal symptoms as well as shiftiness in behaviour." PTI URD SKV SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

