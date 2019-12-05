Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police retrieve fresh trove of petrol bombs from university

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:18 IST
Hong Kong police retrieve fresh trove of petrol bombs from university

Police in Hong Kong this week re-entered the campus of a university it besieged for more than 10 days last month, gathering newly discovered chemicals and petrol bombs hoarded by anti-government protesters in the Chinese-ruled city.

Following the dramatic saga - where riot police and more than 1,000 demonstrators transformed Hong Kong's Polytechnic University campus into a battleground - officers were called to retrieve additional dangerous items found among the debris and stowed in locked areas. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 authorities seized 4,296 petrol bombs, 671 bottles of chemicals and 622 weapons, police said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Officers first entered the Polytechnic campus on Nov. 29, when they collected thousands of petrol bombs, which they dusted for fingerprints, as well as bows and arrows and bottles of chemicals. The campus conflict began in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves against riot police in days of violent clashes that marked a significant escalation in the political unrest that has roiled the former British colony for six months.

About 1,100 people were arrested in connection with the campus siege. Sparked by a controversial and since-withdrawn extradition bill, the protests have swelled into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms.

Those who have joined the pro-democracy demonstrations accuse China of increasingly interfering in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Pro-democracy parties won a resounding victory in local district council elections late last month. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has appealed for peace in the city but has not offered any concessions.

Sustained demonstrations, scheduled to continue this week and expected to draw thousands to the streets this weekend, show few signs of abating and are taking an economic toll on the global financial hub. Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by the protests and softening global demand, an IHS Markit survey showed on Wednesday.

Asia's largest distributor of luxury brands, Bluebell Group, has appealed to Hong Kong landlords to scrap the base rent in shopping malls, saying a slump in tourist spending will push even more retailers out of business. Sales in some of its stores, two of which are on the verge of closing, have dropped as much as 60 percent during the six months of protests, Bluebell chief executive Ashley Micklewright told the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong recorded its largest-ever retail collapse in October, with sales dropping 24.3 percent to HK$30.1 billion, the government said Monday. The new figures will extend the technical recession recorded last quarter, with the government preparing to release a fourth round of economic stimulus. (Writing by Kate Lamb. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish officials seize 2 tonnes of cocaine from Colombia - PM

Polish officials have seized two tonnes of cocaine from Colombia worth around 2 billion zlotys 510 million, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.This was the biggest amount of drugs seized in the last 30 years, Morawiecki told...

India's GS Lakshmi to become first woman referee to oversee a men's ODI

Former India cricketer GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a mens ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Lakshmi will o...

Crime Branch files charge sheet against couple for migrant relief fraud

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a couple for withdrawing relief meant for Kashmiri migrants by fraudulent means. Davinder Kour along with her husband Manjit Singh has caused ...

Young student turns translator for Rahul Gandhi

A 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday. The student, Fathima S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019