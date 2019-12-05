Mexican president says not planning a fiscal reform

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government is not planning to carry out a fiscal reform, repeating his pledge to not raise taxes or debt in real terms.

"We're not considering any fiscal reform," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his regular morning news briefing. "There won't be tax increases, it's that simple."

