Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Genocide case against Myanmar to be heard at highest U.N. court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 06:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 06:02 IST
FACTBOX-Genocide case against Myanmar to be heard at highest U.N. court
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head a team of lawyers to hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague next week to defend the country against accusations of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims. TOP U.N. COURT

The ICJ, also called the World Court, is the highest United Nations legal body, established in 1945 to deal with disputes between states. It should not be confused with the treaty-based International Criminal Court, also in The Hague, which handles war crimes cases against individuals. The ICJ's 15-judge panel has historically dealt with border disputes. Increasingly it also hears cases brought by states accusing others of breaking obligations under U.N. treaties.

This case was brought against Myanmar by the tiny West African nation of Gambia, acting with the support of the 57-member Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Both countries are signatories. The convention obliges the 150 signatory countries not to commit genocide, but also to prevent and punish genocide. It defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

"RESTRAINING ORDER"

The hearings at the ICJ from Dec.10-12 will not, at this stage, consider whether Myanmar is guilty of genocide. They will focus on a request for so-called provisional measures against Myanmar, a sort of preliminary injunction seeking to halt any ongoing abuse or violations. The measure is similar to a restraining order but against a state rather than a person.

Judges at the ICJ often grant such measures, which generally consist of asking a state to refrain from any action that could aggravate the legal dispute. ICJ cases typically take years to come to a conclusion, but a decision on provisional measures could be made within weeks. Its rulings are final and without appeal, but the court has no way of enforcing them. Still a ruling against Myanmar could hurt its international reputation and set legal precedent.

GENOCIDE AT THE ICJ

The court has handed down a final judgment in one other genocide case in the past, in which Bosnia accused neighboring Serbia of masterminding genocide of Bosnian Muslims during the 1992-95 war.

In 2007, the ICJ ruled that genocide was committed in Bosnia during the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. However, the judges said there was not enough evidence that the Serbian government was directly involved in the slaughter. Nonetheless, the court found Serbia guilty of violating the convention by failing to prevent genocide. It is hard to compare the Bosnia-Serbia case to Myanmar because the former was bolstered by a string of judgments at the U.N.'s International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslav, which had already determined the Srebrenica massacre constituted genocide under international law.

Myanmar faces a series of legal contests globally accusing it of alleged atrocities against Rohingya Muslims during a military-led crackdown two years ago, but there are no legal precedents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, will b...

Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isnt sure when he will return.I dont wa...

Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said, though officials did not offer any immediate information about the conditions of crew members. The Guard tweete...

Soccer-Johnson to replace Gallop as new Australia soccer boss in January

Football Federation Australia have appointed former City Football Group executive James Johnson to replace long-serving CEO David Gallop. Johnson, who represented Australia at youth level and has held administration roles across the globe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019