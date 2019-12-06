Left Menu
Tennessee says executes man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 07:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 07:09 IST
Tennessee says executes man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tennessee authorities on Thursday executed a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend by setting her ablaze in her car almost 30 years ago.

Lee Hall, 54, was executed by electric chair and declared dead at 7:26 p.m. Central Standard Time at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, said Tylee Tracer, a spokesman for the state's Department of Correction.

