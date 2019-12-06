Left Menu
NGT directs CPCB, UPPCB to recover Rs 2.49 cr from industrial unit in Amroha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:23 IST
NGT directs CPCB, UPPCB to recover Rs 2.49 cr from industrial unit in Amroha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the UP pollution control board to recover Rs 2.49 crore from an industrial unit for polluting the Ramganga river and illegally withdrawing groundwater in Amroha. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted a report filed by a committee which said that the industrial unit - C L Gupta Export Ltd in Amroha - as well as its effluent treatment plant (ETP) and sewage treatment plant (STP) are not in compliance with prescribed norms.

The NGT also slammed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for giving a letter stating that the unit was compliant. "It has been observed that even highly acidic effluents are disposed, constantly posing threat of groundwater contamination and also to the vegetation. The ETP for wood, glass and metal division requires upgradation and will have to work on complete zero liquid discharge system and no effluent be allowed to dispose on land," the bench said.

The tribunal also noted that the hazardous waste is not being properly managed and the unit does not have a valid agreement for waste transport storage and disposal facility. "The unit does not have permission from Ground Water Board and thus (is) illegally withdrawing the groundwater. Compensation of Rs 2,49,71,157 has been assessed which is on account of non-compliance of ETP and STP," the bench said.

Slamming the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for giving a letter stating that the unit was compliant, the NGT said: "We fail to understand how such a letter can be given and be of any help when the area is in 'over-exploited' category where groundwater cannot be allowed to be extracted for commercial purposes as is being done and no such permission can be given". It asked CPCB, state pollution control board, CGWA and District Magistrate to take action in accordance with the due process of law and sought compliance report before January 31, 2020.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Adil Ansari seeking action against the illegal discharge of hazardous waste into Ramganga river, a tributary of Ganga, and illegal extraction of groundwater by C L Gupta Export Ltd in Amroha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

