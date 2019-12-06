Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:00 IST
Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as saying on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

French unions call for a new day of action on Dec 10

French unions have called for a new day of strikes and demonstrations against the governments pension reform plans on Tuesday, Dec. 10, a representative of CGT union said on Friday.They the government have failed to measure to extent of the...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting

Lebanon said on Friday it had asked friendly states to help finance imports of essential goods, as sources said France is planning an international meeting to mobilize support for its former colonys deep economic crisis.Caretaker Prime Mini...

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goe...

Anglo-Indian bodies protest move to end nomination to LS,

The Anglo-Indian community on Friday protested the reported decision of the BJP government to end the constitutional provisions of nominating community representatives to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies, alleging it was a kind of ven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019