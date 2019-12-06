Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya
Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as saying on Friday.
