Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Nigerian activist Sowore re-arrested hours after he was freed -lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Nigerian activist Sowore re-arrested hours after he was freed -lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate whose detention has prompted protests by rights groups were re-arrested on Friday at a court hearing hours after he was freed on bail, his lawyer told Reuters.

Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in February's election, was first arrested in August and has pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president. He was released on bail on Thursday ahead of a court hearing on Friday. However, his lawyer, Femi Falana, said the activist was re-arrested by state security officials on Friday after the hearing, screaming and shouting as he was dragged away.

Falana said the state security had filed new charges against Sowore, without elaborating. Sowore's continued detention despite being granted bail has led to criticism of Buhari's administration and allegations that human rights have been flouted in this case and those of other high-profile figures.

Prior to Thursday's release, the Department for State Security said Sowore's bail conditions had not been met and detained him for several weeks. But a court in Abuja said on Thursday he must be released within 24 hours. "Having complied with the order of the court ... what is therefore required is for the state security service to allow our clients to enjoy their limited freedom," Falana told Reuters after Sowore was re-arrested on Friday.

Sahara Reporters, the online Nigerian news organization Sowore founded, said he has been taken to the state security headquarters after his latest arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sajjanar helmed Warangal police during similar encounter in

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberababd police chief V C Sajjanar is at the helm when four accused in the rape and murder of a woman vet were killed on Friday in an alleged encounter, much like he was in Warangal when three men charged with t...

UK drops torture charges against ex-wife of Liberia's Taylor

London, Dec 6 AP A British judge on Friday dismissed torture charges against the ex-wife of former Liberian President Charles Taylor. Agnes Reeves Taylor was arrested in 2017 by the war crimes unit of Londons Metropolitan Police and charged...

DHFL bankruptcy: Irdai rules out troubles for two insurance

The two insurance subsidiaries of the crippled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance DHFL are unlikely to be impacted by the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of their parent as they continue to have adequate solvency ratios, Irdai chairman SC...

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019