Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Elon Musk should pay $190 mln for defamatory 'nuclear bomb,' plaintiff's lawyer says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 01:43 IST
UPDATE 2-Elon Musk should pay $190 mln for defamatory 'nuclear bomb,' plaintiff's lawyer says

Tesla founder Elon Musk should pay at least $190 million in damages for defaming a British cave explorer in tweets that suggested he was a pedophile and were like a "nuclear bomb," the plaintiff's lawyer said on Friday. In his closing argument at Musk's defamation trial, the lawyer for Vernon Unsworth said his client would feel the sting from Musk's calling him a "pedo guy" for many years to come, affecting his relationships and job prospects, and jurors should teach the "billionaire bully" a lesson.

At least $150 million of the proposed payout would be punitive damages, which Unsworth's lawyer L. Lin Wood said "would be a hard slap on the wrist" for Musk, who during the trial estimated his own net worth at $20 billion. "He dropped a nuclear bomb on Vernon Unsworth," Wood said, referring to Musk.

A lawyer for Musk will also deliver a closing argument on Friday and the three-man, five-woman jury may begin deliberating later in the day. The trial in federal court in Los Angeles began on Tuesday. The case is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over tweets.

Musk could appeal if the jury finds him liable or imposes a large damages award. Unsworth gained fame when he helped coordinate the rescue of a boys' soccer team and its coach from a flooded Thailand cave, which was completed successfully on July 10, 2018.

Three days later, Unsworth gave an interview on CNN where he criticized Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to help with the rescue as a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts." Two days later, on July 15, 2018, Musk fired off the three tweets underlying the lawsuit, questioning Unsworth's role in the rescue and calling him "pedo guy," with no evidence.

In his own testimony, the 48-year-old Musk called the tweets an "off the cuff" response to viewing a replay of the interview. He said it was perhaps borne of fatigue from spending 80 to 100 hours a week running Tesla, which makes electric cars, and SpaceX, the rocket company where the mini-submarine would have come from.

Unsworth, 64, testified on Thursday that his own insult was "not to Mr. Musk personally" and declined to apologize. "I'm not sure how I need to apologize. It was my opinion at the time and I stand by that opinion," Unsworth said when cross-examined by one of Musk's lawyers.

The trial has revived discussion of Musk's erratic behavior during 2018. This included when he used Twitter to float a leveraged buyout proposal for Tesla that was nowhere near a reality, prompting a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit that he paid $20 million to settle.

For most of 2019, Musk, who has more than 29.9 million Twitter followers, has largely kept his public comments focused on Tesla's new models and improved profitability and on the technical progress of his SpaceX aerospace company. To win the case, Unsworth must prove Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified him and caused him harm.

He does not need to show Musk acted with "actual malice," which is much tougher to prove. If jurors found Musk liable, their assessment of what he had been thinking would likely affect the amount of punitive damages they assess. (Additional reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthonys contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed o...

Iran may have been behind attack on Iraq's Balad base -U.S. State Dept official

Iran may have been behind Thursdays attack on Iraqs Balad airbase, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday but added that Washington was awaiting further evidence. Iraqi military on Thursday said that two Katyusha rockets lan...

Saudi king calls Trump, expresses 'anger' over 'barbaric' US naval air base shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed anger on the barbaric act of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead. The deceased includes the ...

Rallying-Alonso plays down his chances of winning Dakar Rally

Twice Formula One world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso has played down his chances of winning the Dakar Rally when he makes his debut next month. The Spaniard, whose main focus for 2020 will be a return to the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019