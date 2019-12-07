Left Menu
Argentine president-elect names Peronist congressman as agriculture minister -statement

  Updated: 07-12-2019 03:32 IST
The next agriculture minister of grains powerhouse Argentina will be Congressman Luis Basterra, according to a statement issued on Friday by the incoming government of President-elect Alberto Fernandez.

Basterra is from a left-leaning faction of the country's Peronist coalition unpopular with many growers for its history of interventionist policies.

