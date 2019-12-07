Gujarat: Man gets 7 years in jail for raping woman in 2011

A man was sentenced to sevenyears in jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday for raping awoman in 2011

District Sessions Judge JA Thakkar sentenced ArvindKoli to seven years in jail and fined him Rs 25,000 for theincident which took place in March, 2011 in Changodar villagenear here

The court took into account documentary evidencesubmitted by the prosecution as well as the victim's statementto pronounce Koli guilty under section 376 of the Indian PenalCode, though 20 witnesses had turned hostile.

