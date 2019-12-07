Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 23:36 IST
UPDATE 2-North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he could take an unspecified "new path" next year, raising fears this could mean a return to the nuclear bomb and long-range missile testing suspended since 2017. Image Credit: Pixabay

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington are not needed. Ambassador Kim Song's comment appeared to go further than North Korea's earlier warning that discussions related to its nuclear weapons program, the central focus of U.S. engagement with North Korea in the past two years, might have to be taken off the table gave Washington's refusal to offer concessions.

Kim said in a statement that the "sustained and substantial dialogue" sought by the United States was a "time-saving trick" to suit its domestic political agenda, a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection bid. "We do not need to have long talks with the U.S. now and denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table," he said in the statement made available to Reuters.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tensions have risen ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea, which has called on the United States to change its policy of demanding Pyongyang's unilateral denuclearization and demanded relief from punishing sanctions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he could take an unspecified "new path" next year, raising fears this could mean a return to the nuclear bomb and long-range missile testing suspended since 2017. On Tuesday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry repeated a call for Washington to change its "hostile policies" and said it was up to Washington to decide what "Christmas gift" came at the end of the year.

Kim Song also hit out at a statement this week from EU members of the U.N. Security Council criticizing recent short-range launches by North Korea, calling it a "serious provocation" against Pyongyang and saying they were playing the role of "pet dog" of the United States. Trump and Kim Jong Un have met three times since June 2018, but talks have made little progress and recent days have seen a return to the highly charged rhetoric that raised fears of war two years ago.

In 2017, the two leaders famously engaged in a war of words, with Trump calling Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" and North Korea slamming the U.S. president, now 73, as a "dotard". On Tuesday, Trump once again called Kim "Rocket Man" and said the United States reserved the right to use military force against North Korea. Pyongyang said any repeat of such language would represent "the relapse of the dotage of a dotard."

In spite of Trump's reprise of the Rocket Man meme, he still expressed hope that Kim Jong Un would denuclearize. On Friday the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said the United States had not yet decided whether to have a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss North Korean human rights abuses that have angered Pyongyang. On Friday, South Korea said Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a half-hour phone discussion on ways to maintain diplomacy with North Korea.

It said the two leaders agreed that the situation has become "severe" and that "dialogue momentum should be maintained to achieve prompt results from denuclearization negotiations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 P.M. GMT/02:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0730 p.m. GMT0230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

UPDATE 11-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held...

Panthers sign LB Thompson to 4-year extension

The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension worth a reported 54.2 million, including 28 million guaranteed, on Saturday afternoon. Thompson, 25, is in his fifth season with Carolina, which selected him in ...

DUTA members plan to march to Parliament on Monday over their demands

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA has planned a series of programs as part of its indefinite strike to demand a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The associations general body meeting on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019