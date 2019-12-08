Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Khatib says Sunnis want Hariri to be PM again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanon's Khatib says Sunnis want Hariri to be PM again
File photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanese Sunnis want Saad al-Hariri to be prime minister of the next government, businessman Samir Khatib said on Sunday after meeting Lebanon's top Sunni cleric, spelling the end of his own candidacy for the position.

Hariri quit on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the corruption of Lebanon's ruling elite. The protests have continued since then and Lebanon is in dire need of a new government to start tackling an economic crisis. The prime minister's post is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. Hariri said last week he backed Khatib as consensus appeared to emerge among Lebanon's main parties on him being designated in formal consultations that President Michel Aoun is due to convene on Monday.

But Khatib, speaking after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, said the mufti backed Hariri. "I learnt ... that as a result of meetings and consultations and contacts with the sons of the (Sunni) Islamic sect, agreement was reached on nominating Saad al-Hariri to form the coming government," Khatib said.

Khatib said he would head to Hariri's Beirut residence to inform him of this "because he is the one who nominated me to form the new government". Hariri had said he would only return as prime minister if he could lead a government of specialist ministers which he believes would be best placed to deal with the crisis and attract foreign aid.

But his demand was rejected by groups including the powerful Shi'ite party Hezbollah and its ally Aoun. Both say the government must include politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption in flows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mo...

ICSSR chairman B B Kumar passes away

Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research ICSSR, B B Kumar, passed away on Sunday, the council said. He had not been keeping well for some time, it said.With profound grief we announce the sad demise of the Chairman of ICSSR...

On eve of Karna bypolls counting, Deve Gowda at Saibaba temple

Former prime minister and JD S chief H D Deve Gowda on Sunday visited Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra on the eve of the results of the crucial Karnataka assembly bypolls. Counting of votes in the byelections to 15 assembly constitu...

1 killed in firecracker factory blast in MP's Harda

A 22-year-old labourer was killed on Sunday in a blast in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradeshs Harda district, police said. Narendra Dhurve died on the spot in the blast that took place in Pipalpani village, some 40 kilometres from her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019