SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm
The Supreme Court Monday allowed construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6 am and 6 pm, partially lifting its complete ban order on the issue. The apex court perused the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which said that construction activities should not be allowed between 6 pm to 6 am.
A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni that the Centre had constituted a high-level committee in pursuance of the apex court's direction to examine the feasibility of using technology like smog towers to combat air pollution. The bench also directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to furnish before it the updated report of stubble burning up to December 11.
The top court said it would hear the pollution matters on December 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Arrogance should go from some members of the Bar: Justice Arun Mishra
I have not drawn any contempt against any lawyer throughout my career as judge: Justice Arun Mishra.
Justice Arun Mishra apologises for 'contempt threat' to senior lawyer
Be more patient in dealing with lawyers: SC AoR association to Justice Arun Mishra
I have always been criticised in my career, but can tell you I respect the Bar more than any other judge: Justice Arun Mishra.