Court grants cops custody of main accused for three days

A court here on Monday allowed police to take the key accused in the gang-rape of a minor girl student into their custody for three days for interrogation. Manikandan, alleged to be the brain behind the crime, had surrendered on December 3 before Mahila court Judge J Radhika who remanded him to judicial custody till December 17.

Police had sought his custody for five days for interrogation. Five people were arrested on charges of raping the 17-year-old girl at Seeranaickenpalayam in the city when she was returning after celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend on the night of November 26.

The judge allowed police to take the accused into custody for three days..

