Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT summons Defence Jt Secy over report on compliance of environmental norms by Armed Forces

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:57 IST
NGT summons Defence Jt Secy over report on compliance of environmental norms by Armed Forces

The National Green Tribunal Monday took exception over failure of the Ministry of Defence to submit report on a plea seeking scientific disposal of waste generated by weapons, hospitals and other establishments of the armed forces. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel summoned the concerned Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence and directed him to remain present with the status report on the next date.

"Needless to say that order of this tribunal is executable under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 read with Section 51 CPC by taking coercive measures including civil imprisonment or costs which aspect will be considered on the next date," the bench said. The matter is posted for next hearing on February 11, 2020.

The NGT had in September directed the Secretary, Ministry of Defence to file a status report in the matter after ascertaining the relevant facts and status of compliance of environmental norms from different concerned establishments within three months by e-mail. According to the petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of UP Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, some of the establishments of the Armed Forces lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges particularly in virgin areas.

The waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment, the plea read. Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, it said.

The applicant has referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Israelis look to Inquisition roots to get Portuguese passports

Danny Roup, Israels celebrity weatherman, does not necessarily see clouds on the geopolitical horizon. But he thought it worth digging into his centuries-old family roots in order to get a second, Portuguese passport.Roup is among thousands...

SCENARIOS-Brexit in January or second referendum - the UK election choice

The Dec. 12 election will decide whether the United Kingdom leaves the European Union in January or moves towards another EU referendum.Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31. Opposition Labour P...

Nitin Gadkari condoles sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has condoled the sad demise of senior journalist Anuj Gupta. In a condolence message, the Shri Gadkari prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.Anuj G...

Uthappa hundred takes Kerala to 276/3 as Delhi spinners falter on opening day

Delhi coach KP Bhaskars ploy of using four-pronged spin attack backfired badly as Kerala comfortably reached 276 for 3 riding on a patient hundred from Robin Uthappa here on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter. Uthappa, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019