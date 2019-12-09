Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks report from states on implementation of Food Security Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:13 IST
SC seeks report from states on implementation of Food Security Act

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to seek response from state governments about the steps taken for implementation of a grievance redressal mechanism envisaged under the National Food Security Act. "We don't want to say about that (starvation death)," a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said after issuing notices to state governments calling upon them to state the steps taken for implementation and putting in place the grievance redressal mechanism for ensuring food for all under the Act.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing after four weeks, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that "we investigated in one state and it was found that it was not a starvation death". During a brief hearing, the bench observed that though the allegation of starvation death is an "explosive issue" but it would wait for the response of state governments on steps undertaken by them to set up grievance mechanism to deal with complaints of people with regard to non-delivery of food items under the law.

The Solicitor General was referring to the reports appearing in media in June this year that a person has died due to starvation in Jharkhand. While Mehta was countering the claims of 20 starvation deaths in the country made by senior lawyer Collin Gonsalves, the CJI remarked "this is an explosive issue".

Gonsalves, appearing for the People's Union for Civil Liberties and some other activists, alleged that poor people have been denied food in absence of Aadhaar card which was against the apex court guidelines. Taking note of the submission, the CJI said, "I was part of the judgement which stated that essential services cannot be disrupted because of the non-availability of Aadhaar card".

Attorney General K K Venugopal also said that the Jharkhand government has denied starvation death as alleged by public spirited persons like Gonsalves and referred to Section 40 of the Act that mandates every state government to have internal grievance redressal mechanism or nodal officers for effective and expeditious redressal of food grievance. Gonsalves said there was no reason for the Centre and Jharkhand, which was represented by the Solicitor General, to resist the issuance of notice.

The bench was of the view that there was a need to ascertain whether the nodal officers who have to look after the grievances of people sit in the office or not as it was claimed that many of the states have not even appointed nodal officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

More than two dozen people feared to miss after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5

More than two dozen people were feared to miss on Tuesday, a day after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island, killing at least five people and injuring up to 20. Police said early...

UPDATE 1-Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dead at 92 -NYT

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92, according to ...

On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, Puducherry CM gifts onion to party workers

On the occasion of Sonia Gandhis 73rd birthday on Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted one kilogram of onion each to party workers here. Narayanasamy strongly criticised the onion prices across the country.Sonia Gandhis b...

Hungary government submits bill to boost grip over theatres

Hungarys government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten control over theatres, a move that has triggered protests from actors and audiences who see artistic freedom under threat. The ruling party of nationalist Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019