Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskiy hold bilateral talks in Paris
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held bilateral talks at a peace summit in Paris on Monday, the first time the two men have held one-on-one talks since the Ukrainian leader's election in April.
A French presidency source said the two men would then hold further talks with the leaders of France and Germany and planned to issue a joint statement.
The summit in Paris is aimed at advancing efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine.
