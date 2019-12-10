Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking two days after the largest anti-government rally in the Asian financial hub since local elections last month gave a resounding show of support for the pro-democracy movement. With pressure mounting on her government, the Apple Daily on Tuesday reported that Beijing was considering a Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle by the end of the year to try to address the unrest.

Lam said she would depart on Saturday for a regular visit to Beijing, where she would brief mainland officials on Hong Kong's biggest political crisis in decades. "My first priority now is really to restore law and order in Hong Kong and to ensure that Hong Kong could continue to move ahead, both economically and socially," Lam said during her weekly media address.

A cabinet reshuffle was not an "immediate task", she added, coming the closest since the unrest broke out in June to conceding that changes in her leadership team were on the cards. The almost daily protests have helped drive Hong Kong's economy into recession and taken a heavy toll on retailers, as many shops have been forced to close early amid security concerns and tourists stay away.

Some 7,000 licensed retailers out of 64,000 in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese territory say they will have to close in the next six months, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Monday. Lam said she took comfort from the relatively peaceful protest on Sunday, although she condemned an arson attack on the city's courts.

While the rally - which organisers said drew 800,000 people, while police estimated 183,000 - was largely peaceful, some protesters lit a fire outside court buildings and threw petrol bombs at government buildings. Such a large and peaceful demonstration by people from all walks of life piles pressure on Lam and Beijing which have said the protests are stoked by radicals and rioters.

Activists plan another rally on Tuesday evening near the heart of the financial centre to mark International Human rights Day. Police said late on Monday bomb disposal officers had defused two home-made devices on the grounds of a school in the district of Wan Chai that were complete and ready to be used. It was not immediately clear if the devices were linked to the protests.

More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations escalated in June - nearly 40% students - while police have fired around 16,000 rounds of teargas and about 10,000 rubber bullets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BJD gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over 'alarming position of India in Global Hunger Index'

Biju Janata Dal BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over an alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.In the 2019 Global Hunger Index GHI, India ranked 102nd out of 117 qualifying countries. ...

Apex Professional University Observes Armed Forces Flag Day

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the countrys honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasigha...

UPDATE 1-Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...

On this day, Sachin became the leading centurion in Test History

It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019