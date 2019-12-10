Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:10 IST
Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence. Kavala has been in jail for more than two years while on trial on charges of organising and funding nationwide protests in 2013 against then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. Kavala denies the claims and faces life in jail if convicted.

The court said it supported Kavala's assertion that his detention aimed to silence him and that it was "applied for purposes other than bringing him before a competent legal authority on reasonable suspicion of having committed an offence".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

There's time for World T20s, let's focus on winning this series: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma doesnt want to lose his sleepover World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India has a series to win against a competitive West Indies side. India will lock horn...

Sterling cements recent gains ahead of GDP data

Sterling edged higher on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders awaited data on economic growth and industrial production and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning ahead of Britains general election on Thursday. The pound on Mond...

BeMC inks pact for recycling of e-waste

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation BeMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with an Andhra Pradesh-based company for collecting and processing of electronic waste, generated in the south Odisha city, an official said on Tuesday. ...

JK and Ladakh employees to get allowances of 7th Pay Commission

An amount of Rs 4,800 crore has been approved for 4.5 lakh employees of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir for certain allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home G Kishan R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019