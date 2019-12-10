NGT directs UPPCB to submit report on impact of brick kilns on air quality in Hapur

The National Green Tribunal directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Tuesday to submit report on the impact of brick kilns on the ambient air quality in district Hapur. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked UPPCB to submit report on brick kilns operating in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Brick Kiln (Siting Criteria for establishment) Rules, 2012.

The board told the bench that brick kilns operate seasonally and are presently closed. "Only kilns which are complying with the siting criteria and converted to zig-zag technology will be allowed to operate. Capacity of the area to sustain the activity of brick kilns without exceeding the air quality norms is being studied by the IIT, Roorkee," UPPCB said.

The tribunal said all that is required for such study is the air quality of the area and impact of the brick kilns on such air quality, which does not require any detailed study. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Vikas Singh seeking directions to close down brick kilns operating in violation of the rules.

According to the applicant, 146 brick kilns are operating in the Hapur district. The petitioner had contended that 124 brick kilns are operating without Consent to Operate and 88 are operating without Environmental Clearance.

The operation of the brick kilns is causing huge air pollution, the plea said.

