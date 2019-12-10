Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs UPPCB to submit report on impact of brick kilns on air quality in Hapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:47 IST
NGT directs UPPCB to submit report on impact of brick kilns on air quality in Hapur

The National Green Tribunal directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Tuesday to submit report on the impact of brick kilns on the ambient air quality in district Hapur. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked UPPCB to submit report on brick kilns operating in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Brick Kiln (Siting Criteria for establishment) Rules, 2012.

The board told the bench that brick kilns operate seasonally and are presently closed. "Only kilns which are complying with the siting criteria and converted to zig-zag technology will be allowed to operate. Capacity of the area to sustain the activity of brick kilns without exceeding the air quality norms is being studied by the IIT, Roorkee," UPPCB said.

The tribunal said all that is required for such study is the air quality of the area and impact of the brick kilns on such air quality, which does not require any detailed study. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Vikas Singh seeking directions to close down brick kilns operating in violation of the rules.

According to the applicant, 146 brick kilns are operating in the Hapur district. The petitioner had contended that 124 brick kilns are operating without Consent to Operate and 88 are operating without Environmental Clearance.

The operation of the brick kilns is causing huge air pollution, the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration: Centre tells LS

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. As per information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade DPIIT, no such proposal for reservatio...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Unnao rape victim's dying declaration strong evidence to nail killers: UP DGP

The dying declaration of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze last week by five men, including the two accused of raping her earlier, is a strong evidence and will be used to nail her killers, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019