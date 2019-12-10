Left Menu
HC frames contempt charges against UP Secondary Education director

  • Allahabad
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:49 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday framed contempt charges against the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department's Director Vinay Kumar Pandey for "wilful disobedience" of a court order to pay the salary arrears of a government school teacher. A bench of Justice Suneet Kumar framed the charge on a plea by the government school teacher from Bareilly, Prabal Kumar Tiwari, seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the official.

In his plea, Tiwari had alleged that despite the court order to the UP secondary Education Department's director, passed on February 20 this year, his arrears of salary has not been paid. The director had earlier been issued notice by the bench, seeking his stand on the teacher's plea for initiation of the contempt of court proceeding.

The official, who was present today during the court hearing, however, failed to explain the non-payment of arrears of salary to the teacher. The court subsequently issued notice to the director, seeking his explanation why he should not be tried and punished for the "deliberate and wilful disobedience" of the court order and slated January 6, 2020 for further hearing.

The court also asked the director to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing. PTI CORR RAJ RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

