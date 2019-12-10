Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:29 IST
Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

Taking a grim view of 410 vacancies of judges in high courts, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,079, the Supreme Court has ordered that these appointments must be made within six months of a person's name being cleared by the collegiums and the government. "In cases where the recommendations of the High Court collegium meets with the approval of the Supreme Court collegium and the Government, at least their appointments must take place within six months," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in its December 6 order.

"The all India figures showed that against sanctioned strength of judges in the High Courts of 1079, the working strength is only 669. There are 410 vacancies. 213 recommendations are stated to be in process with the Government/Supreme Court collegium while recommendations have yet to be received from the High Court collegium for 197 vacancies," the bench noted. The top court, which is being assisted by Attorney General K K Venugopal, said that it was "desirous of making a small beginning" in filling up of the vacancies.

The bench was hearing a transfer petition, originating from Orissa, where lawyers are observing strike in several districts demanding circuit benches of high court in other parts of the state. Venugopal referred to the wide spectrum of problems in filling up of the vacancies and said in Orissa, out of 12 names recommended by the Orissa High Court collegium, only two names ultimately have been approved by the Supreme Court collegium for both service and bar Judges.

"There may be an aspect as to whether the High Court collegium and the Supreme Court collegium with inputs from consultee Judges are on the same page or not – an aspect which can be looked into by the judiciary. "There may be cases where Government sent back the names with the recommendation, an aspect emphasized before us," the bench said.

The bench, however, said that in cases where the names have been recommended by the HC and apex court's collegiums and approved by the Centre, there the appointments must be made within six months. "In 2019, only 65 Judges to the High Courts were stated to have been appointed as on December 2 as against 115 in 2017 and 108 in 2018 and, thus, there is little doubt, keeping in mind the retirement discussed in the last order, that we would have less High Court judges adoring to the Bench on 1st January 2020 than on January 1, 2018," it observed.

It said that there was no doubt that the collegium of the High Court are vested with the important responsibility to make recommendations six months in advance. It then said that "the responsibility must be fulfilled qua the pending 197 recommendations to be made".

"Attorney General sought to emphasis that the solutions have to be found in respect of the larger canvas but then we are of the view that to begin with a micro level analysis is necessary to have an ultimate macro level solution. We are, thus, confining ourselves at present to the aspect of 213 names pending with the Government/Supreme Court collegium," it said. To analyse the data and find a solution, the bench has sought a report on details of 213 names, to be appointed as judges in HCs.

It has sought information like the date when the recommendation was made by the High Court collegium for appointment as HC judge and the date when the recommendation was forwarded to the collegium after consulting with the State Government by the Law Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-Arms control may come up as Trump meets Russia's Lavrov -White House

Arms control, election security and national security are expected to be on the agenda on Tuesday when President Donald Trump meets Russias top diplomat, whose last White House visit was a public relations disaster for the U.S. leader.Russi...

Al Shabaab gunmen attack hotel near president's residence in Somali capital- police, group

Al Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Somalias capital near the presidents residence on Tuesday and fighting was still going on, police and the militant group said.We thought they were police but they started hurling grenades and firing us ...

RTI activist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

Noted RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house at Balliguda town in Odishas Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said. Panda was standing in front of his house in Patrasahi locality when he was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019