Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multi-million dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday.

Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, was arrested in Dallas, Texas on Monday, the prosecutors said.

