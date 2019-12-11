Can use general Urdu, Persian words in FIRs, avoid archaic usage: HC clarifies

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday clarified it had in an earlier order only directed that FIRs should be registered in simple language, and archaic Urdu and Persian words need to be avoided. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said Urdu and Persian words of general use can be used by police while registering complaints.

The clarification by the court came while disposing of a plea that had challenged a police circular to its stations to stop the use of 383 Urdu or Persian words while registering FIRs.

The petitioner, Naima Pasha, had claimed the circular was issued "purportedly" on the court's August 7 direction to use simple words while lodging complaints, as some Urdu and Persian words of general use, also figured in the list of 383. The bench said it will clarify its August 7 order and disposed of the petition.

The court said, "Archaic Urdu and Persian words ought not to be utilized (while lodging FIRs) and that is what we intended to convey by our order of August 7 in a separate pending PIL before us. Urdu and Persian words of general use can be used." In the other petition by a lawyer, the high court had on November 25 called for 100 FIR copies to ascertain whether the circular of November 20 was being adhered to.

