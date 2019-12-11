Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide security to JNU officials to access administrative block: HC to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:47 IST
Provide security to JNU officials to access administrative block: HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to provide security and assistance to JNU's administrative staff, including the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, to enable them to enter the main office building, access to which has been allegedly blocked by protesting students. Justice Pratibha M Singh issued the direction to Delhi Police after the court was informed that the Registrar of the university has been unable to enter the administrative block which has been "on lock-down" due to the protest by the students.

The court was informed about the situation after it asked as to why Jawaharlal Nehru University had not till date filed its response in sexual harassment case involving two professors of the varsity. When the court was informed about the situation in the varsity in the morning, it asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to be present before it post lunch.

During the post-lunch proceedings, Arora informed the court that there was a high court order of August 2017 directing students to protest 100 metres away from the administrative block and not block access to the building. The order had also directed the police to intervene if the students did not comply with it, she told the court.

Arora also told the court that exams were due to commence in the varsity and lock down of the administrative block would be hindrance in carrying it out. Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, who appeared for the police, said the agency would comply with the orders of the court and suggested that the varsity try and talk to the students to resolve the issue.

After hearing them, the court directed police to provide security and assistance to the varsity staff to enter the administrative block and resume their work and to ensure the August 2017 direction is complied with. It also asked the university to talk to the protesting students with regard to clearing access to the administrative block failing which the police would intervene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

SA’s Climate Change bill expected to be passed into law

South Africa is at an advanced stage with formulating its national policy on mitigating the effects of climate change.According to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy, South Africas National Climate Change Bill is no...

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...

New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French governments new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the countrys byzantine pension system.. ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States have d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019