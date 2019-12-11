Provide security to JNU officials to access administrative block: HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to provide security and assistance to JNU's administrative staff, including the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, to enable them to enter the main office building, access to which has been allegedly blocked by protesting students. Justice Pratibha M Singh issued the direction to Delhi Police after the court was informed that the Registrar of the university has been unable to enter the administrative block which has been "on lock-down" due to the protest by the students.

The court was informed about the situation after it asked as to why Jawaharlal Nehru University had not till date filed its response in sexual harassment case involving two professors of the varsity. When the court was informed about the situation in the varsity in the morning, it asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to be present before it post lunch.

During the post-lunch proceedings, Arora informed the court that there was a high court order of August 2017 directing students to protest 100 metres away from the administrative block and not block access to the building. The order had also directed the police to intervene if the students did not comply with it, she told the court.

Arora also told the court that exams were due to commence in the varsity and lock down of the administrative block would be hindrance in carrying it out. Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, who appeared for the police, said the agency would comply with the orders of the court and suggested that the varsity try and talk to the students to resolve the issue.

After hearing them, the court directed police to provide security and assistance to the varsity staff to enter the administrative block and resume their work and to ensure the August 2017 direction is complied with. It also asked the university to talk to the protesting students with regard to clearing access to the administrative block failing which the police would intervene.

