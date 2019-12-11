Municipal officials, councilors, contractors arrested for fraud in Durban

Fifteen people, including four eThekwini Municipality councilors, municipal officials and community-based contractors were arrested for alleged fraud and corruption in Durban on Wednesday.

"The group was apprehended following [a] year-long investigation by the Hawks' Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) for allegedly receiving gratifications, money laundering [and] contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act," the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) said.

The four councilors and the three contractors are implicated in the R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

"Today's arrests bring to 22 the number of people implicated and arrested thus far. Investigations are still ongoing," said the Hawks in a statement.

In a separate case, eight people, who are also employed by the eThekwini Municipality as weighbridge operators, were arrested in Springfield just outside Durban.

The eight—who allegedly generated false weighbridge receipts that were used by four main service providers to claim from the municipality—are facing fraud charges.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)