The National Green Tribunal slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for moving at "snail's speed" on the construction of a service road around Parikrama Marg at Govardhan, for the pilgrims. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said no progress has been made at the ground level to date despite the fact that order was passed about four years ago.

"The Principal Chief Secretary, PWD, State of Uttar Pradesh has stated before us, on a query with regard to the status of the work of service road that they have just received the feasibility report, estimate is yet to be prepared, matter is still to be put up before the government, funds in this regard would be thereafter considered and released by state government, etc etc. "The statement made by Principal Secretary, PWD is more or less same as what Chief Engineer, Agra Division PWD department had submitted before us on the last occasion. There is only a difference of few words here and there," the bench said.

The fact remains that no progress at ground level has been done so far, since we had directed to furnish information in this regard on earlier occasions, it said. "In nutshell work with regard to service road is not yet started at ground level for which order was passed about four years back," it added.

The tribunal also noted that the work with regard to ring road is not complete and a part of it still remains. The NGT said it expected the work on the service road, necessary for regulating traffic, to have been completed by now.

"But to our surprise, the things are still proceeding at a snail's speed and yet to commence at the ground. Therefore, the Tribunal has no other option but to again have a statement/information with regard to the construction of service road and ring road from State of Uttar Pradesh," the bench said. It directed A K Awasthi, Additional chief secretary, to be present before it on December 18, the next date of hearing.

It also directed him to bring with him the relevant record so as to show the work done on the ring and the service roads. "He is also to place before us schedule giving a time frame for completion of the projects," it said.

The tribunal had earlier directed the UP Pollution Control Board to ensure prevention of water pollution in Mansi Ganga Kund in Govardhan town, Mathura District, and check that no sewage is discharged in the water body. It had said the Board shall exercise its powers under the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution), Act, 1974 by taking action against those who are discharging sewerage or otherwise polluting the water of the 'Kund'.

According to a legend when Krishna protected the inhabitants of Vraj Vrindavan from the wrath of Indra, he advised them to worship Govardhana hill and they did by way of puja (worship) and a parikrama (circumambulation) around the hill. Govardhana Hill has a 'Parikrama' of about 23 km and can take five to six hours to complete.

The NGT had earlier said that plying of e-rickshaws in Govardhan without registration is illegal and issued a slew of directions for their regulation in the temple town of Mathura. The green panel had noted that presently there are 298 battery-operated rickshaws registered in the town of Govardhan and a maximum of 400 can ply in the city.

E-rickshaws should use the space only for parking, and plying of non-registered e-rickshaws in Parikrama Marg would be prohibited, the tribunal had said, adding the transport and police department should take appropriate action against non-registered rickshaws. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan and others seeking compliance with the NGT's August 4, 2015, directions.

