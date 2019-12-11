Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT slams UP govt for moving at "snail's speed" on construction of service road in Govardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:57 IST
NGT slams UP govt for moving at "snail's speed" on construction of service road in Govardhan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for moving at "snail's speed" on the construction of a service road around Parikrama Marg at Govardhan, for the pilgrims. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said no progress has been made at the ground level to date despite the fact that order was passed about four years ago.

"The Principal Chief Secretary, PWD, State of Uttar Pradesh has stated before us, on a query with regard to the status of the work of service road that they have just received the feasibility report, estimate is yet to be prepared, matter is still to be put up before the government, funds in this regard would be thereafter considered and released by state government, etc etc. "The statement made by Principal Secretary, PWD is more or less same as what Chief Engineer, Agra Division PWD department had submitted before us on the last occasion. There is only a difference of few words here and there," the bench said.

The fact remains that no progress at ground level has been done so far, since we had directed to furnish information in this regard on earlier occasions, it said. "In nutshell work with regard to service road is not yet started at ground level for which order was passed about four years back," it added.

The tribunal also noted that the work with regard to ring road is not complete and a part of it still remains. The NGT said it expected the work on the service road, necessary for regulating traffic, to have been completed by now.

"But to our surprise, the things are still proceeding at a snail's speed and yet to commence at the ground. Therefore, the Tribunal has no other option but to again have a statement/information with regard to the construction of service road and ring road from State of Uttar Pradesh," the bench said. It directed A K Awasthi, Additional chief secretary, to be present before it on December 18, the next date of hearing.

It also directed him to bring with him the relevant record so as to show the work done on the ring and the service roads. "He is also to place before us schedule giving a time frame for completion of the projects," it said.

The tribunal had earlier directed the UP Pollution Control Board to ensure prevention of water pollution in Mansi Ganga Kund in Govardhan town, Mathura District, and check that no sewage is discharged in the water body. It had said the Board shall exercise its powers under the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution), Act, 1974 by taking action against those who are discharging sewerage or otherwise polluting the water of the 'Kund'.

According to a legend when Krishna protected the inhabitants of Vraj Vrindavan from the wrath of Indra, he advised them to worship Govardhana hill and they did by way of puja (worship) and a parikrama (circumambulation) around the hill. Govardhana Hill has a 'Parikrama' of about 23 km and can take five to six hours to complete.

The NGT had earlier said that plying of e-rickshaws in Govardhan without registration is illegal and issued a slew of directions for their regulation in the temple town of Mathura. The green panel had noted that presently there are 298 battery-operated rickshaws registered in the town of Govardhan and a maximum of 400 can ply in the city.

E-rickshaws should use the space only for parking, and plying of non-registered e-rickshaws in Parikrama Marg would be prohibited, the tribunal had said, adding the transport and police department should take appropriate action against non-registered rickshaws. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan and others seeking compliance with the NGT's August 4, 2015, directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in November

U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in November, which could further support the Federal Reserves intention not to cut interest rates again in the near term after reducing borrowing costs three times this year. The Labor Department...

UPDATE 1-EU states reject green finance law in setback for climate goals

European Union states have rejected a set of rules governing which financial products can be called green and sustainable, an EU official said, in a major setback for the blocs climate ambitions. The decision overturned a deal struck just l...

Doping, downfall and redemption: Prithvi back in India mix with blazing double ton

Staying true to his word, Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday appeared in his 2.0 avatar and blazed his way into national reckoning with a double hundred for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. Continuing his purple patch after returning t...

JD(S) leadership under fire after drawing a blank in bypolls

Days after JDS drew a blank in the assembly bypolls in Karnataka, its leadership came under fire from within on Wednesday,with senior leader G T Devegowda targeting former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, asking him to introspect and caution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019