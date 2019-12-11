Iran dismisses Macron's call for release of two jailed French nationals - IRNA

Iran dismissed as interference in its state matters French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the release of two French nationals jailed in the Islamic Republic since June, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

"Iran's government and judiciary do not take advice from others ... Interference in our state matters is unacceptable," IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

Macron on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal from prison in Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

